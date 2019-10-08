Michael P. Stiklestad of Stoughton/Bude, Mississippi age 74 died on Sept. 29, 2019 as the result of complications sustained in a car accident.
He was born in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin to Henry and Helen (Whaley) Stiklestad on Sept. 7, 1945. They moved to the family farm, Stiklestad Stables, north of Stoughton, when Mike was seven.
Mike attended Buckeye Country School, Kegonsa Country School and other Stoughton schools, graduating from Stoughton High School in 1963. He attended UW-Whitewater until he was drafted into the Army and Mike served his country in the Vietnam War from September, 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1969.
He worked at Research Products in Madison until his retirement.
Mike was a passionate sports fan. He especially loved the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He held Badger football tickets for many years, attended one Rose Bowl game, attended numerous Brewer games as well as spring training while living in Wisconsin. He later moved to Mississippi and cheered for Mississippi State in addition to his Wisconsin teams. Mike had two beloved cats, Ole and Lena.
Mike was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and loved attending the annual Syttende Mai festival in Stoughton to catch up with friends and enjoy the Norwegian treats.
Mike is survived by his brother Dale (Sue) Stiklestad and sister Susan (Don) Denner both of Stoughton, seven nieces and nephews: Becca (Andy) Jarzynski, Kate (Jeff) Peterson, Kevin Stiklestad, Brian (Meghan) Stiklestad, Jaime Denner, Kjersten (Jeff) Janowski, and Drew Denner.
He is also survived by one uncle, Richard Whaley, along with several great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen, and his sisters Barbara Hubing and Jeanne Lane.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Stoughton on Oct. 26 from 12:30- 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made by made to VFW Post #328 in Stoughton.