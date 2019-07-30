Maria Luchsinger, age 86, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born January 30, 1933 in Madison to the late James and Mable Hamilton.
Maria attended New Glarus Grade School and High School. She married Irvin “Lux” Luchsinger on June 16, 1950. Maria worked for the Stoughton Hospital for 25 years.
Hobbies of Maria’s included sewing for family, quilting and gardening, and she volunteered for many years at the Stoughton Opera House, voting poles, and partner of Stoughton Hospital.
Maria is survived by her daughter Linda (Dan) Lauretre, son Jim (Sharron Hoff) Luchsinger, daughter Nan (Gary) Aaberg, daughter Lanny Sue (Joe) Luchsinger, daughter Diane (Larry) Femrite; sister Sue (Harry) Leoffel; sister-in-law Anne Hamilton; 15 grandchildren Chris (Lisa) Vike, Corey Vike, Jodi (Mike) Hebel, Traci Gauden (Mark), Jamie Melby (Jeremy), Jeremy Luchsinger (Nikki), Sara (Ron) Lund, Beckie (Scott) Schimelpfenig, Jessie Femrite, Larry Duff Femrite (Leah); 37 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Lux”, son Duff, brothers Billy, Jack and Jim Hamilton.
Family and friends will gather for interment at 11:30 a.m. on Friday August 2, 2019 at East Side Cemetery, Stoughton, and a Celebration of Life will be from 12:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday at American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. Stoughton.
