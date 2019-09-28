The Stoughton Fire Department purchased its first steam pumper fire engine in 1883 for $1,950; her name was “City Queen,” and her legacy lives on through the volunteer department today.
Community members can get a chance to know the history of the SFD and the current 35 volunteer firefighters who collectively are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at the SFD Open House Saturday, Oct. 5.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E. Main St. There will be games, equipment demonstrations and information on preventing fires in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week.
“We have almost daily contact with the community so it is good that they know who we are and what we are capable of,” fire chief Scott Wegner said.
The SFD rescue area covers Stoughton, Dunkirk, Dunn, Pleasant Springs and Rutland with a collective population of more than 25,000 people. There are 35 volunteer firefighters, two full time and one part time staff member.
Participants can enjoy demonstrations from various SFD equipment like pumper trucks, a ladder truck, rescue boat or brush trucks. A scavenger hunt is scheduled with items hidden throughout the 23,000 square foot fire station, which was built in 2008.
Wegner said it is a good opportunity for children to learn about the firefighting profession and encourage adults to donate their time.
“It is (the public’s) chance to come and see what we are all about,” he said.
Volunteers will also provide information on how to prevent fires in the home.
The top three fire prevention techniques are: store flammables away from heaters and furnaces, make sure electrical devices are in good condition and have up to date smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, Wegner said.
For more information on how to volunteer with the department or SFD history, visit ci.stoughton.wi.us