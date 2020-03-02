My name is Lisa Dawes and I’ve worked for 10 years as a public educator in Sun Prairie and Oconomowoc. I am currently the Director of Pupil Services in Oconomowoc, WI. I want to tell you about my colleague, Kate McGinnity, who’s running to represent District 37 on the Dane County Board.
I got to know Kate through her work as an autism specialist with our school district. She works with schools all over the state to improve the education and lives of our students with disabilities. I could go on and on about the countless lives Kate has touched and all the ways she’s improved our education system in Wisconsin.
But I want to tell you about a different quality of Kate’s that I know will serve her well as a Supervisor on the Dane County Board: her fiscal responsibility. Kate is extraordinarily fiscally responsible in her work with public schools and taxpayers. I’ve seen Kate save money for districts for almost 25 years. When she comes to work with a district like ours, she
outlines a sustainability structure to carry on the programming she put in place after she leaves. She builds systems that minimize the need for her support and maximize the impact of the money spent for the district, like empowering teachers to take over professional development within their own district
and partnering smaller districts together.
Kate has been in District 37 for over 25 years, and in Dane County over 40. She’s been working all that time in our communities as a special education teacher and now as an autism specialist – a small business she runs herself. I can’t think of a set of experiences to better prepare someone to represent us on the Dane County Board.
I was so thrilled when I heard Kate was running for Dane County Board. I know she’ll be a great Supervisor and so many issues, including saving our county money. I’m excited to support Kate on April 7, and I hope you’ll join me.
Lisa Dawes
Village of Waterford