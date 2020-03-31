My name is Christopher Manakas, I live in the area with my wife and our family and work as a doctor. Over the last four years, my wife and I have had the pleasure of getting to know Kate McGinnity through our shared community work.
We’re lucky to have Kate in our community. She’s a smart, capable problem-solver who has been stepping up to serve our community for decades.
She’s volunteered for the Fair Housing Council, the Dane County Jail, and the Family Support and Resource Center. She’s chaired the Cambridge Art Fair, was a longtime member of the Cambridge PTO, and so much more.
I’ve never known Kate to be anything but positive, reasonable, efficient, and resourceful — which is why I believe she’ll make an excellent Dane County Supervisor for District 37. She will connect with and listen to people to understand a problem and then learn how to fix it.
For example, she heard from neighbors about the unacceptable lack of rural broadband access around District 37. Then, she took the initiative to work with a neighboring county to apply for a grant to bring improved broadband access to the families that need it most.
This is what she does as a private citizen — imagine what she can do as an elected Dane County Board Supervisor! Kate’s the person you call when you need something to get done.
Vote for Kate on April 7.
Christopher Manakas