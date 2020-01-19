This has been on my mind today, so I might as well get it off my chest. The last few days, there has been a lot of chatter almost all from Republicans, and their new mantra seems to be that "Democrats love terrorists."
You know, they might actually be right, but for very wrong reasons.
Terrorism comes in many forms; military, economic, environmental, and within those forms both covert and overt. The U.S. is arguably the largest terrorist organization in the world. There are numerous instances of all of these terrorist acts in the past as well as currently. You don't have to look much further than what we have done to most countries in Central and South America, the Middle East and any number of countries in between.
For all its faults, I still like, and in many instances, love the U.S. I just wish we would actually live up to the ideals that this country was founded on before it's too late. I fear we don't have a lot of time left before we will have lost, if we haven't already, the respect and admiration that most of the rest of the world had for us.
Bob Postel
Town of Rutland