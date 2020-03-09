Goodbye to the three “R’s:” No more reclaiming, repurposing and restoring.
Objects that will not fit in our recycle bins were once picked up on the last trash pick-up of the month. Many people used this opportunity to go “curb shopping.”
Some people used what they picked up out of necessity, some restored or repurposed the items through crafting. All of those items were kept out of the landfill.
Now, since Jan. 1, 2020, we have to call and arrange for items to be picked up, thus eliminating curb shopping and the three “R’s.” Hello landfill, here comes some more valuable stuff.
Contact your alderperson and speak your mind.
Sandy Grant
City of Stoughton