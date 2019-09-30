Doctors have recently discovered a highly unusual language impediment first recognized in the state of Wisconsin regarding the inability of ordinary American citizens to recognize the word “President” when spoken or printed before the name Donald Trump. This phenomenon has been casually referred to by some news pundits as “Trump Tongue.”
Strangely enough, contrary to most failings of this sort, in these cases the higher the level of education and learning, the less they are able to accomplish this simple task. At even the highest levels of research studies continue to show this surprising phenomenon, though some experts are predicting it will end abruptly in November of 2020.
Thomas Selsor
City of Stoughton