On behalf of all volunteers at the City of Stoughton Food Pantry, please accept our heartfelt thanks.
All of us are indeed grateful for the generosity of our community. We are humbled by the numerous donations made to our pantry during the Month of April, and are overwhelmed with gratitude by your response to our neighbors in need during this extraordinary time.
Donations have come in numerous ways: Food and products to stock our shelves, individuals volunteering to bag groceries and provide curbside pick-up and financial contributions. Monetary donations will be used to provide additional food for clients every month, as well as purchase needed pantry items from our long-standing “wish list”.
A simple ‘thank you’ seems too trite; just know you have all made a tremendous difference in the lives of our clients.
Linda Lane
Stoughton Food Pantry Board member