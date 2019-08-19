Dear UNG Staff,
I wanted to compliment you on the series of articles and pictures on Amber Levenhagen. I have read them over and over with tears in my eyes and feeling the pain that your staff is experiencing. All of you shared an insight to Amber that few were privileged to have. It helped us to better understand the beautiful person she was. I had the pleasure of working with Amber on many Sons of Norway and FFA Alumni articles and she was always so helpful, enthusiastic, and helped share our information in a fun and professional way.
Amber touched so many of us in the community just as many of your staff do. The local newspapers are our silent partners to many of us in the community. You quietly help us share our stories, our programs and events, publicize our fundraisers, help us craft ads, cover the news and topics that affect us, and communicate our missions. Although we may not work daily with each of you, our interactions with your staff have a little different relationship but the same common bond and mission. You are like family to us and as family, we all are working hard to make our community a great place to live, work and raise our families.
I grew up with The Verona Press and am now blessed to be served by the Stoughton Courier Hub. All my life, my local papers have been important to the many groups I’ve been involved with. With so many wondering where the future of the print industry is, I feel that it’s strong in the communities UNG covers as your staff are working so hard and doing excellent work. If people don’t subscribe to their local paper in the community they live in, they are missing an opportunity to learn about their town, their youth, their government and the many great things that happen there.
Our deepest sympathy to all of you as you deal with the loss of Amber. Stoughton is a better place because of her and all your staff.
Darlene Arneson
Town of Pleasant Springs