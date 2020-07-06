Now, more than ever, Wisconsin youth have been speaking out about the improvements and radical changes they demand to see at local, state, and federal levels.
Throughout the past few months of quarantining, many have had the opportunity to reflect upon the political state of our country, and have been able to recognize what exact changes they wish to see implemented. Youth have traditionally been the faces of the strongest social movements; currently, they are among the strongest voices in the Black Lives Matter movement. These young voices are important because they bring hope for real social and systemic change.
I am writing to you today to ensure that Wisconsin youth are not only bringing their passion for the future to demonstrations and social media, but that they are also bringing it to the polls for the upcoming August and November elections. 18-29 year olds are the largest and most diverse group of potential voters in the U.S., but only 31% voted in 2018. Statistics show that out of all 50 states, Wisconsin youth have the highest potential to influence these upcoming elections.
If you are young and reading this, I encourage you to cast a ballot so the representatives that are voted into office represent the interests of our generation.
Please join me and WISPIRG Students in bringing out the youth vote by registering today at WIStudentVote.org. You do not have to be a student to use this tool. It takes less than five minutes to register and request an absentee ballot. There are many ways to demand change, and voting is certainly one of them.
Olivia Panthofer
SHS graduate