If the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue that was senselessly destroyed in Madison by protesters can be repaired, I’d like to offer a suggestion.
How about asking the state (which owns the statue) if they would be willing to relocate it to a place that has a rich Norwegian heritage — like, say, Stoughton. I think it would fit in well, given that heritage, and the Colonel’s life and sacrifice would be better appreciated.
I’m sure an appropriate place in town could be found for it.
Mark Hudziak
Town of Rutland