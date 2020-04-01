This past Saturday afternoon, I had to do my weekly grocery shopping. I work all week at a manufacturing company that has critical Infrastructure products, so the weekend is when I have time to grocery shop.
The store I went to is doing a phenomenal job in staying open and keeping the shelves stocked. Their employees were all busy/friendly, and they even had an overhead page system announcing the reminder to the staff to clean their stations. Excellent!
However, we have to limit the number of shoppers to only one family person per cart.
I saw multiple families that had two parents and one ADULT child shopping together. That exposes the dedicated grocery staff by three times. I was completely dismayed/disgusted when I saw that.
The grocery store is not these families’ social interaction time. One person should go into the store, shop and get out as fast as possible.
The stores should put a sign on the doors with this restriction. It then works toward flattening the curve.
Dawn Marsh
City of Stoughton