Some observations on two articles in last week’s Hub:
The first is on Steve Fortney’s “Community Voices.” While making his usual complaints against fossil fuels and capitalism (implied), he adds how the “New Deal … changed the nation.” Two things stand out to me: First, the New Deal gave the government the strong power to put Americans back to work and to (if I may) make America great again. Meanwhile, another national leader on the other side of the Atlantic was making his country great again using the power of a strong central government! Just a few years down the line these two strong national governments would square off in World War II.
Secondly, while the New Deal put America back to work and lead to the end of the Depression, this recent exercise of government power put millions out of work using estimates based on science and reason.
Lesson: Be careful what you wish for.
The second article involves the BLM protests held in Stoughton. When a man threatened Dylan Bennett, the protest organizer, he went to the Stoughton Police—the group he was protesting for what he feels are aggressive police tactics—to protect him. When the police were going to give the threatener a verbal warning, Bennett insisted the police ramp up their tactics.
This confrontation highlights the often very difficult situation law enforcement faces. They are called into already tense situations and need to sort out the facts, all the while trying to keep everyone safe. Chances are one or both of the warring parties will be upset with the cops.
Lesson: We all need law enforcement.
I am looking forward to Steve’s book about Paul Kraby, the Stoughton police officer murdered while on duty.
Ron Dobie
City of Stoughton