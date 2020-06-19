Thank you for your wonderful feature story about the return of the dragons to the “Dragon House”. We are thrilled that Eric and Crystal are able to share this amazing restoration story with the Stoughton community.
Their house is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, but it is important to clarify that Eric and Crystal have worked closely with the Landmarks Commission because their home is a Local Landmark.
It has been a pleasure to work with Eric and Crystal to offer guidance and support, including a Local Landmark grant, as they make repairs to their home. Their desire to preserve original features and materials, and make repairs the right way, truly embodies the spirit of preservation and community. Their efforts have preserved an iconic Stoughton home for the benefit of the entire community, and we thank them.
Congratulations Eric and Crystal, well done!
Peggy Veregin
Stoughton Landmarks Commission