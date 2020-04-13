Kudos to City of Stoughton clerk Holly Licht, and the many other city officials and employees who worked wonders to make the April 7 in-person election run smoothly.
With uncertainty looming for several weeks Holly remained flexible, making plans well in advance to address potential logistical challenges. She kept poll workers well informed about their options due to potential health risks.
The SWAC was a very suitable site with adequate parking and spacious interior. As a poll worker I felt completely safe with the many safeguards put in place to assure distancing and frequent sanitizing. Voters were put at ease with the relaxed atmosphere created by the staff and long-time poll workers.
These times are stressful and challenging for reasons beyond our control. We can be thankful for the competent, dedicated employees and volunteers who went ‘above and beyond’ to be sure we had a well-controlled and fair election process.
Once again Stoughton rises to the top!
Joyce Kaping
City of Stoughton