Recently the Hub has had information about a project to add rafting on the Yahara River near Mandt Park.
This project will cost a lot of money and also the flow of the river may have to be changed. This is a project that will be used by a small portion of our city, and will there be admission fees to offset the cost?
A project I think would be more logical is to build a new swimming pool/waterpark.
This would benefit a large majority of our city. There would be an admission fees to help pay for staffing.
I grew up in Stoughton and the only pool we have ever had was the “Mud Hole.” There have been several drownings, and staff have recently had to drain the pool in search of missing swimmers.
Also, consider a roller skating arena for our kids. Let's think about the kids, keep them busy, active and above all safe.
Linda Trunzo
Town of Dunkirk