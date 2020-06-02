I know there are many more citizens of Stoughton that are for this KT location than a few of the near neighborhood people saying, “not in my neighborhood.”
Seems like the city should put on thier thinking caps? A street behind the proposed KT to the city street on the north side of the proposed KT lot?
This would allow Fastenol and the day care access. Also deliveries to the back of KT store.
As the city has done in the past... the existing street is let go to become part of KT lot.
All interested partys should be able to work the $$$ out.
Mike Larsen
Town of Pleasant Springs