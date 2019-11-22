This will be the 27th year that the Host-A-Family organization will provide a link between those who would are in need, with those who have the means to give.
With your help, the holidays will be a little brighter for more than 300 families whose children who often go without in Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland.
This year, consider sharing joy by logging onto hostafamily.org and sponsoring a family, making a monetary donation, or volunteering to help distribute gifts this December.
Thank you for acting locally to support others in a worthy, meaningful and tangible way.
Lisa Clark
City of Stoughton