I was thrilled to see Amie Edgington named as the recipient of the Stoughton Chamber Awards 2020 Business Person of the Year. She is tremendously deserving!
For years, Amie has been a warm, friendly and professional fixture at my family’s bank. I could commend her for her speed, or her accuracy … but what really matters is her personality. She cares. Amie cares passionately for the Stoughton community and she cares deeply for the people in it. She is an excellent example of why living in a small town so darn great.
Congratulations on your honor, Amie!
Amy Ketterer
Stoughton