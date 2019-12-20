For the kindness you showed during the recent passing of my father, Bill Faust, thank you.
For welcoming my father and our family to the Oregon community back in 1978, thank you. For always greeting my dad with a smile, a handshake, a joke or a story, thank you.
Long after dad "retired" he was still going into the store several times a week for no other reason than to see his friends and Bill's Food Center family. He would hope he'd run into folks he hadn't seen for a while just so he could catch up and make sure that their families were all doing well.
He loved being part of Oregon and giving back to all who had treated him with such kindness. So, thank you to a community that meant more to my dad than you will ever know. I wish you peace and joy during this holiday season!