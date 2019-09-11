During the fading days of summer the Stoughton Kiwanis Club hopes children will come fill the skies with kites.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Sandhill Elementary School, 1920 Lincoln Ave., the skies will be open for the Let’s Fly A Kite event.
There are free supplies for the first 50 participants or until supplies run out. Participants are strongly encouraged to start building their kite by 11:30 a.m. at the latest to have enough time to fly.
Supplies including string, winder handle, kite and markers are provided by the Kiwanis Club. Children are able to design their kite before flying. In the past, organizers have seen superheroes, imaginary creatures and flowers, said Kiwanis member Barry Verdegan.
“Many kids today haven’t really had the kite flying experience,” Verdegan said. “Families are out there not just flying (the kite) but also making it.”
The Kiwanis Club is an international organization that empowers the community to improve the world by making differences in the lives of children, according to the Stoughton Kiwanis’ Facebook page.