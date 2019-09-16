Leslie E. Willison, age 70, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Aug. 26, 1949, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Arthur and Jean (Coller) Allen.
Leslie worked at many retail stores throughout the greater Madison area, including Dorn Hardware.
She enjoyed needle point, sewing, making crafts for family and friends and playing board and card games, as well as, collecting stuffed penguins, Snoopy and Maxine characters and cats. Leslie liked to cook, especially with raspberries, as she had fond childhood memories of picking fresh raspberries on her grandparent’s farm.
She traveled locally and across the U.S. She also loved looking at maps.
Leslie had a wonderful knack for remembering detailed information at a moment’s notice.
She made time to have coffee with her friends and enjoyed their company.
Leslie was very witty and had a dry sense of humor which she used to banter playfully with friends. She was not one to change her mind once a decision was final.
Leslie is survived by her mother, Jean Allen; two brothers, Toby and Nick Allen; sister, Darcy Allen-Young; and nieces and nephews. Leslie was preceded in death by her father; and her son, Jerome Allen Willison. A celebration of life will be held at Maple Tree Apartments, 1650 Hanson Rd., Stoughton, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:30 p.m., along with a luncheon.
Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 at Jackson St.
873-4590