The last Gazebo Musikk event of the season will go out with a hit.
Panchromatic Steel will play at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. 6th St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
This 10-member band plays “authentic island calypso, jazz and familiar hits. (The) music brightens any day, transports listeners to their happiest moments in the sun, and threads the needle by being creative and artful while being fun, danceable and accessible to virtually everyone,” according to its Facebook page.
Members use sawed-off 55-gallon oil drums and rubber-tipped mallets to create the songs for the evening.
Tony King, recreation supervisor at the Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department, said this Gazebo Musikk season has been a success with happy food vendors, good weather and excited crowds.
“(My colleague) told me attendance is better than it’s ever been,” King said.
King said the Gazebo Musikk series will be returning next year, although the musicians have not been confirmed. There are also talks at the parks and recreation department about increasing food vendors and asking for public input on which rotating food vendors they’d like to have there.
“We are looking forward to seeing what 2020 brings,” King said.