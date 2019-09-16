Karen Lilian Chase Olsen passed away on Sat, Sept.14, 2019 at St. Mary's hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born on Dec. 31, 1941 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Charles and Catherine Chase.
She was a graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva, class of 1959.
Karen married the love of her life Gerald H. Olsen on April 20, 1963 in Lake Geneva. Her career included 25 years of service at Stoughton Hospital and she was a Volunteer Coordinator at Skaalen Home.
Karen enjoyed volunteering her time and her many friends at the Stoughton Senior Center. Her passions included reading, traveling, and her most valuable treasures were her grandchildren Sarin Race, Ahnika, Sawyer and Jackson Frisch, Aiden and Anders Arnett, Danny Millar, Johnie Gryttenholm, and Dakota Peterson. Karen's whole world revolved around her enormous faith and her selfless love for her family.
Karen is survived by her sister, Teri Melson; brothers Charles (LaVonne) Chase and John (Linda) Chase; son, Brian Olsen; daughters, Margit (Patrick) Frisch, Michelle (Scott) Race and Andrea (AJ) Arnett and all of her beloved grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Charles and Catherine Chase, her husband Gerald Olsen, and her children Kevin, Kristen and Scott Olsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday Sept 21, 2019 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Father Randy Budnar and Monsignor Gerald Healy presiding.
Burial will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St., and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday at the church. A luncheon will follow the service on Saturday at church.
In memory of Karen please feel free to donate to the Stoughton Senior Center on her behalf. Special thank you to Monsignor Gerald Healy, Father Randy Budnar and St. Ann's Church, Oregon EMS, and the wonderful staff at St. Mary's Hospital.
