Joyce Violet Geister, age 90, passed from this life to the next on Thursday, July 4 at Magnolia Gardens in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
She was born to William and Sophie Walls on Oct. 22, 1928 in Darwin, Minnesota and baptized on April 28, 1929 at Swedish Mission Sion Church in Kingston. She graduated from Litchfield High School in May of 1946 and Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis the spring of 1949.
On August 10, 1950 she married Donald Geister. The two made their home in Glencoe, Minnesota where they worked and raised a family of four children.
Joyce took a few years off from work when the children were young, but otherwise worked as a nurse at the Glencoe Hospital for years eventually becoming the head nurse of the ER/OR.
She enjoyed golfing, camping and antiquing. She loved her family and church, Christ Lutheran, where she was an active member for decades. Her congregation named her their first ELCA Bold Woman of Faith in 2017.
Joyce is survived by her three daughters; Pamela Geister, Paula Geister-Jones (Scott) and Patricia Kotke, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, her son, William, as well as her brothers William and Donald Walls and Donald’s wife Delores and her brother and sister-in-law Buddy and Marilyn Geister.
A Memorial Service will be held for her at Christ Lutheran in Glencoe, Minnesota on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m. with a lunch following. Visitation will be at Christ Lutheran that same day from 9-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran.