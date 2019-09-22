John Andrew Kick, 61, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Born in Madison on Feb. 14, 1958, to Frank and Leonne Kick, John was the youngest of three boys. He was a 1977 graduate of Poynette High School and attended Wisconsin School of Electronics. John loved cooking, woodworking and cheering on the Brewers and Packers. He also cherished canoeing, camping, and fishing on the Wisconsin River with friends and family.
John is survived by his daughter, Haley Kick of Eugene, Oregon; son Dane Kick of Nashville, Tennessee; mother Leonne Kick of Stoughton; brothers Frank (Anna) Kick of DeForest, Wisconsin, and Joseph (Carol) Kick of Germfask, Michigan; and three nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friend David Stevens of Madison. John was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation at Saint Ann Catholic Parish in Stoughton will be on Monday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Father Randy Budnar will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to help with expenses may be made to Leonne Kick.
A special thanks to the doctors and entire staff at Saint Mary’s MICU for their care and compassion given to John and his family during his stay.