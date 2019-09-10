Jennie Carla Eddingsaas passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
She was born May 15, 1923 to Jacob and Sofia Holm in Chicago, Illinois.
In 1930 the family moved to Cooksville, Wisconsin to farm. That was a very different life but during the depression they always had food and never went hungry.
She went to a one room school first through eighth grade. She went to Stoughton High School and graduated in 1941.
On Feb. 14, 1942, Valentines Day, Jennie married Howard Eddingsaas and they were blessed with three children and 65 years of married life together.
They farmed for 10 years and then moved to Janesville for 43 years.
In 1995 they moved to a duplex at Skallendal Retirement Community in Stoughton. They were blessed with good family and friends.
Jennie will be dearly missed by three children; son, Roger (Margaret); daughter, Carol (Albert) Beecher and Daughter Nancy (Scott) Hartman; six grandchildren, Carlyle (Jill), Aren (Alli), Nathan (Anna), Jessica (Renzo), Jennie (Travis) and Shelley; and seven great grandchildren, Claire, Brooke, Drew, Flynn, Levi, Macklin and baby Vaccaro on the way and daughter by choice, Rose.
Jennie was preceded in death by her husband Howard, her folks, Jacob and Sofie, a sister Thelma and brother Arne.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton with Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, and also from 10:00 a.m. until the service on Thursday at the church.
Jennie will always be remembered by saying and living “life is what you make it!”
