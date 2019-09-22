Jean Wilhelmina (Schimming) Sersch, age 92, passed away at Meriter Hospital on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born in Wausau on Oct. 19, 1926 to Albert and Alta (Kennedy) Schimming. Jean married Arthur LaVerne Sersch Sr. on Aug. 30, 1947.
Jean waitressed at various restaurants in Stoughton and Madison. She was a life member of the Stoughton VFW Post 328. Jean enjoyed singing in the church choir, bowling, playing bingo, and going on trips to the casino with the Rings.
Jean really enjoyed listening to her great grandson, Leo Joseph Arthur Endres, sing in all of his choirs, watching him in his performances and directing choirs over the years.
Jean in survived by her children, Arthur LaVerne Sersch Jr., Jeannine (Michael) Paulus, and Duane (Gaylen) Sersch; nine grandchildren, Victoria Sersch, David (Eileen) Sersch, Robert (Mary Lou) Sersch, Peter (Danielle) Sersch, Byron Sersch, James Dwyer, Leslie Jo Dwyer, Matthew (Beth) Paulus, and Amy (Greg) Garcia; 16 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; sister, Lillian (Robert) Howland; brother, Leroy Schimming; and other extended family.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held from 1- 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Skaalen Home, 400 N. Morris Street, Stoughton, WI 53589. Informed Choice of Madison is assisting the family, 249-6758. informedchoicefunerals.com.