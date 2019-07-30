Jacquie M. Kennedy, age 71, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on Aug. 19, 1947, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Lee and Lilly (Writzmann) Favreau. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1965 and from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Jacquie served as the Executive Director of Special Olympics for Wisconsin from 1976-1989, worked for the UNC-Chapel Hill Center for Public Television from 1989-1995, while also serving as Director of Volunteer Services and Special Events, Governor’s Office, State of North Carolina from 1989-1998. From 1995-1998, she served as Executive Director for the North Carolina Commission on National and Community Services and retired in 2013 after 15 years with the Mayor’s Office as Executive Director for Children, Youth and Family Services, in Charleston, South Carolina. Additionally, Jacquie was instrumental in the First Day Festival in Charleston and a volunteer for Big Brothers and Sisters and Nativity Catholic Church on James Island, South Carolina.
She was also a member of St. Ann Catholic Parish in Stoughton. Jacquie was an amazing sister, auntie and friend and we will cherish our memories of visiting her and swimming in her Charleston pool and making footprints in the sand at Folly Beach, South Carolina. Jacquie loved to read, go for walks, swim, give tours of Charleston, attend church and spend time with our very large family. We are forever grateful for the many years of care she provided our dad before he passed. Jacquie adored her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, treating them as if they were her own. She fought her diagnosis with dignity and grace, and we all became “Team Kennedy” strong. Our hearts are broken but we know her journey has just begun. We love you, Sis.
Jacquie is survived by seven siblings, Joe (Sande) Favreau, Patricia (Art) Soell, Jan (Bob) Kretlow, Meg (Bob) Veek, Jim Favreau, Beth (Steven) Sharp, and John (Laurie) Favreau. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Thomas Favreau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Burial will follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jacquie’s name to Our Lady of Mercy Outreach on Johns Island, South Carolina, or the St. Ann Endowment Fund. Our family wishes to thank our sister, Pat, for staying and caring for Jacquie in Charleston. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
