Gladys Johnson, age 77, of Stoughton and formerly of Edgerton and Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on Dec. 16, 1941, in Cutler, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Mucha) Waltemath.
Gladys attended Monticello High School. She married the love of her life Paul Johnson on Feb. 21, 1959. Gladys worked at Nunn Bush Shoes in Edgerton and then as a cook at Thal-Acres where she was known for her macaroni casserole and her “Watergate Cake”.
Gladys loved a good garage sale and a hot slot machine.
She was also a very active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington, Wisconsin. Gladys made 100’s of quilts for family members and Lutheran World Relief. She would include them in care kits that were sent to areas in need around the world.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Laura de Sa e Silva; sons, Tony Johnson (Marian Schmidt), Tom (Nada) Johnson and Randy Johnson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, Reno (Connie) Tonsi. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Paul.
A graveside service will be held at St. John’s Cemetery, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with the Rev. Jeff Ruetten presiding. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy 51, Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51
873-4590