For the past 14 months, Lon’s Tailgaters has been a busy place, co-owner Ryan Schultz said.
Tailgaters, a bar and restaurant that opened in April 2018, replaced Sunny’s Bar and Grill on Main Street, which had operated at this location since 1992. The previous owner, Tim Manhart, and his son still cook in the kitchen.
As a first time bar and restaurant co-owner, Schultz said he enjoys the regulars, the people and entertaining his guests. He said his previous job as a roofer didn’t provide him the same interactions with people as owning a bar does.
“The reinforcement, people telling me we are doing a good thing here, that is what really keeps me going,” Schultz said.
He is there nearly every day and does everything from cooking and bartending to handyman projects.
“Our staff is really good; they want to make this place nice,” Schultz said.
There are 13 TVs, meat raffles, a DJ, karaoke and live music nights on a regular basis.
Some of the most popular items on the menu are non-frozen burger patties and thick-cut fries made with potatoes sliced right behind the bar, Schultz said.
“Fresh is our biggest thing,” he said.
There are daily menu specials, and happy hour is served 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday.