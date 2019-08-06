Frederick Velie Ingersoll, age 87, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 due to complications of heart disease and Parkinson’s. Visitation will be held Aug. 15, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center, Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Public burial will be Aug. 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran South Cemetery in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.