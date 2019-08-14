Frederick Velie Ingersoll, age 87, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 due to complications of heart disease and Parkinson’s.
Fred served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and graduated from the University of Minnesota with an engineering degree. He worked as a manufacturing engineer at Whirlpool, Molded Products, Excelsior Plastics, Vision Ease, and Sub-Zero.
He served on many church boards and committees over the years, volunteered in schools, and was a past President of the Skaalen Retirement Services Board of Directors. He grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and with his wife Lorraine, raised six children in Maplewood, Afton, Excelsior, and Sartell, Minnesota, spending the later part of his life in Stoughton and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine I. (Kezar) Ingersoll, parents Truman and Hazel Ingersoll, and sister Patricia Ingersoll. He is survived by his sons, Brad (Cindy Raymond), Dan (Sherry), John (Sherri), Karl (Kathy), and Tim; daughter, Deanna Joy; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother Truman (Carol); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Aug. 15, 2019 from 4 -7:00 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center, Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Public burial will be Aug. 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Cemetery South in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association at https://www.wiparkinson.org/ or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/wi.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, chippewavalleycremation.com.