Ethyl M. Kruckenberg, age 87, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, at Aster Assisted Living in Cottage Grove.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1931, in Maquoketa, Iowa to Roy and Wilma (Hartman) Hainstock.
In 1947, the family moved to Madison where Ethyl attended East High School and graduated in 1948. In 1951, Ethyl married Kenneth Durrant and they were blessed with two daughters. Ethyl later married Willis Kruckenberg on Nov. 8, 1983. She and Willis enjoyed traveling, dancing, camping at their trailer in Rio and spending time with their families.
She was employed at Nelson Muffler Corporation of Stoughton from which she retired after 25 years.
Ethyl is survived by her daughters, Judy (Roger) Ingraham, Barb (Gary) Thompson; three grandsons, Brian (Robin) Ingraham, Brad (Beth) Ingraham, Bill Thompson and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two stepchildren; Morry (Cathy) Kruckenberg, Carmen (Joe) Golde; eight step- grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.
Ethyl was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis, brother Donald, one stepdaughter and one step-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held at Cress Funeral Home,1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at noon. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Agrace Hospice Care or the American Cancer Society.
Cress Funeral Home
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI
837-9054