Eric Konrad Gunderson, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1960 in Stoughton, to Claude and Mary (Bouve) Gunderson.
Eric is a graduate of Stoughton High School and worked for over 20 years at Rockweiler Insulation.
Eric was married to Kristen Schenk.
He also served his country in the Navy from 1982-1986.
Eric is survived by his son Kolby Gunderson; father Claude (Brenda) Gunderson; four special nieces Megan, Sarah, Rachel and Amanda; stepsisters Tracy and Danielle, and stepbrother Shawn.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Gunderson, and a brother Mark Gunderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Rev. Richard Halom presiding.
A luncheon will follow the service at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N Page St., Stoughton.
Burial will be at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 206 W Prospect St. Stoughton
873-9244
Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com