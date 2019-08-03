Every night, 6 year old Oren Johnson reads to his mom, dad and younger sister. His favorite books -- mostly committed to memory -- are Harry The Dirty Dog; Brown Bear, Brown Bear and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Over the past year, Johnson was one of eight children to complete the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge at the Stoughton Public Library. Starting at any age, parents are able to keep track of the number of books read by their child and can earn stickers, free books and other prizes along the way.
“One of the best ways to stimulate developing brains and foster a lifelong love of books is to read, read, read,” wrote Amanda Bosky in a news release.
Other participants who completed the challenge were: Constance Cocke, Adaline Hipwood, Taryn Johnson, Maevyn Rusch, Hayden Schuyler, Maxwell Talmadge and George Thompson.
Johnson, who’s had a library card since age 3, enters first grade at Fox Prairie Elementary School next month.
“We have always tried to instill a love of reading and learning with him,” his mother, Amanda Johnson, wrote in an email to the Hub. “He is now a blossoming reader.”
To sign up for the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten Challenge, people can visit the children’s desk at the Stoughton Public LIbrary or call 873-6281.