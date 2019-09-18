The Edvard Grieg Chorus is calling for open rehearsals.
The all male-ensemble will practice 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 24, at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main Street, and singers wishing to join the group are encouraged to attend. The rehearsals are open to the public.
The all-male ensemble celebrates 95 years this year of performing Norwegian, sacred and secular pieces. The group is named after a famous Norwegian composer, Edvard Grieg, whose compositions are still performed.
According to the group’s website, “Its purpose has remained the same as that of the founding group of Norwegian immigrants: to preserve and share the choral music and traditions they brought with them from Norway.”
They group is preparing for the June 2020 “Sangerfest” in Madison; a convention of the Norwegian Singers Association where 10 male choruses plan to perform.
For information, call Dick Johnston 833-6284.