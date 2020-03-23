As everything has changed in recent weeks locally and around the world, we’re all on the front lines together.
We’re all trying to adjust and adapt our lives on the fly, and so has the news and how we cover it.
What matters now, for however long this coronavirus crisis lasts, is how people, businesses and other organizations in Stoughton handle our new normal of mostly self-quarantine. And we need to hear from you.
How is homeschooling your kids going? Are you dealing with possibly losing your job or getting your hours cut? How are you managing the stresses of trying to keep yourself and those you care about safe? Have you discovered any silver linings?
There are many ways to answer those questions.
You can send us a letter to the editor, post on our Facebook page, email us about an interesting story idea or photo opportunity or send us your own photos. We also take ideas on our website, connectstoughton.com, under “Submit an item.”
While the world around us continues to change daily, the Hub will continue to be your connection.
Email stoughtoneditor@wcinet.com or call us at 845-9559.