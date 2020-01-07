The sounds of the Yahara Strummers string band will soon be heard through the halls of the Stoughton Area Senior Center again.
The local informal string band made up anywhere from 8-15 members, starts their weekly practices 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Each week, the group practices on the second floor of the senior center. Ann Sawyer, who started the group in May 2018, says all are welcome to participate.
“It is all about having fun, and loving the music,” she said.
In 2019, the group had 11 performances in and around Stoughton. This year, they have already pre-booked six appearances.
For information, email Sawyer at sconettie@yahoo.com or call the senior center at 873-8585.