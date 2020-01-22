With the Stoughton Parks and Recreation department looking to make improvements to Yahara River Park, the time has come to seek public feedback on the project.
Parks and Rec is looking to add trails along the river and a pedestrian bridge, modify the dam and make in-stream improvements for paddlers.
The department is set to hold a public meeting on the project from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave.
At the meeting, the department will give a history and overview of the project. Parks and Rec staff will also present on the project’s preliminary design. Booths will be setup to answer any questions the attendees may have.
For more information about the meeting and the project, visit stoughtonrec.com.