Matt Griffey, co-owner of Kicks Unlimited, said for the past five years clients have been asking for a women’s defense course and now the martial arts studio is able to deliver.
The Women’s Self Defense Seminar is set for 1:30-2:30p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Kicks Unlimited Stoughton, 1740 E. Main St. Registration is required.
Amanda Brooks, who is about to compete for her third degree black belt and has been an instructor at Kicks for three years, will lead the class.
The class is meant to help participants become familiar with certain moves so that they can act with intent and purpose in the moment, Griffey said. He wants participants to feel confident and empowered if attacked.
Instructors plan to discuss situational awareness, how to be mentally prepared and what to watch out for in dangerous situations. They will also teach specific moves such as how to get out of a hair grab, wrist grab and a choke.
As of Dec. 6, 20 participants had signed up for the class.
For information, email info@kicksst.com.