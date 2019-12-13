In order to accommodate high demand and people who work during the week, the Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department added an extra weekly time for pickleball play.
Participants can now play 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays at Martin Luther Christian School’s gym, 900 W. Wilson St.
This is in addition to open gym times from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the school.
Membership for the pickleball league is $40 total for October through end of May.
Pickleball has become one of the fastest growing sports in the US with 15,000 indoor and outdoor courts across the country, according to previous reports by the Hub.
Mandt Park has the largest pickleball complex in Dane County with six courts.
For information, visit stoughtonrec.com.