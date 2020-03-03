Local health and fitness businesses converged on River Bluff Middle School for the Stoughton Wellness Coalition’s wellness expo on Saturday, Feb. 29. Attendees browsed the various booths, signed up for door prizes and received free health screenings from Stoughton Hospital, which included tests for balance, blood sugar, blood pressure and bone density.
