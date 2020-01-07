Dr. Emily Devine, DPT, a physical therapist at Stoughton Hospital, is to lead weekly Parkinson’s exercise classes from 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the Stoughton Area Senior Center beginning Jan. 10.
The class is designed to improve function, gait, posture, stability, mobility, movement and quality of life for people with the disease. The class should also help attendees strengthen their muscles and reduce falls.
All new participants are required to complete a physician’s authorization prior to starting their first class.
A $5 per class donation to the Stoughton Senior Center is suggested.
Class sizes are limited, so pre-registration is required.
To register, call the Stoughton Hospital Physical Therapy Clinic at 873-2292.