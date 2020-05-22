Although Memorial Day will look a little different this year, volunteers still found time to honor the fallen.
On Thursday, May 21, roughly 15 volunteers placed 1,800 flags at the graves of veterans.
Volunteers went to different cemeteries including Riverside Cemetery, West Koshkonong, Western Koshkonong and Lutheran South Cemetery.
Melissa Newton, the manager of The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, said she was unsure how many people would show up due to social distancing restrictions. But she believes there were more volunteers than last year.