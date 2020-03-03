River Bluff Middle School’s sixth, seventh and eighth-grade choirs, along with the auditioned Valhalla Singers choral ensemble, performed in a winter choir concert at the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Vocal music teacher Alyse Weber led the students in a setlist that included folk songs, spirituals and musical numbers.
This week's e-edition
Most popular
Articles
- Bowling: Stoughton club secures first state berth
- Stoughton Opera House: Wisconsin humorist brings stories of bad social media reviews
- Stoughton Opera House: Harris brings New Orleans style jazz and blues
- Dawn Marie Henson
- Stoughton Opera House: Hull to celebrate album release
- Local author re-awakens voices of eight Civil War era women
- Boys basketball: Vikings earn top sectional seed
- Food Pantry residency requirements change
- James Edward O'Connell
- Sandhill kids send love for 100th birthday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.