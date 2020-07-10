A virtual presentation on intermittent fasting is being hosted by Stoughton Health.
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Dietitian and nutritionist Autumn Kumlien will talk about intermittent fasting, which is an umbrella term for various meal schedules that involve going for extended periods of time between meals. Proponents say it can improve health and weight loss efforts.
Kumlien plans to share the science behind intermittent fasting and how to adjust the various plans to fit different lifestyles, according to an event description.
To register for the event visit stoughtonhealth.com and find “classes and events.”
For information, call 877-3485.