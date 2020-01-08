The public can take a walk in the shoes of someone with dementia next week with a virtual dementia tour.
The tours, facilitated by Azura Memory Care, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the facility located at 1221 E. Main St. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Visitors will start by engaging in a 10-minute sensory experience that gives those with full cognition the ability to understand what dementia sounds, looks and feels like, an event news release states.
The tour, created by Second Wind Dreams, uses educational resources to provide family and professional caregivers a window inside the challenges of the condition. During the remainder of the tour, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with tour specialists and use devices to alter their senses, the release states, and be given tasks in an adapted environment.
There are three 45-minute tour sessions available and space is limited, the release stated.
For information or to reserve a spot, call 293-3971 or visit azuramemory.com/events.