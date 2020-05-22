Ezra Church
Virtual services 9 a.m. Sundays
Ezra.church
First Lutheran Church
Virtual services posted Sundays
Lakeview Church
Virtual Services 9:30 a.m. Sundays
Stoughton Baptist Church
In person services 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Stoughton United Methodist Church
Virtual services 10 a.m. Sunday, and 5 p.m. Wednesdays
Covenant Lutheran Church
Virtual services posted Sundays
Christ Lutheran Church
Parking lot services 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sundays
700 County Road B
Christ the King Church
Virtual services posted Sunday
Saint Ann Catholic Parish
Virtual services lived streamed on Facebook 8 a.m. Fridays and Sundays
Good Shepherd By the Lake
Virtual services 9 a.m. Sundays
West Koshkonong Lutheran Church
Virtual services 6 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m Sunday
Drive through pastoral care and prayers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month
westkoshkonongchurch.weebly.com
If you’d like to be added to the church listing, please email ungcalendar@wcinet.com. This list was last updated on Friday, May 22.