The cross at Saint Anne's Church in March 2020. (copy)
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

Ezra Church

Virtual services 9 a.m. Sundays

Ezra.church

First Lutheran Church

Virtual services posted Sundays

Flcstoughton.com

Lakeview Church

Virtual Services 9:30 a.m. Sundays

Lakevc.org

Stoughton Baptist Church

In person services 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Stoughtonbaptistchurch.com

Stoughton United Methodist Church

Virtual services 10 a.m. Sunday, and 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Stoughtonumc10.org

Covenant Lutheran Church

Virtual services posted Sundays

Covluth.org

Christ Lutheran Church

Parking lot services 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sundays

700 County Road B

Clcstoughton.org

Christ the King Church

Virtual services posted Sunday

Christthekingcc.org

Saint Ann Catholic Parish

Virtual services lived streamed on Facebook 8 a.m. Fridays and Sundays

Stannparish.weconnect.com

Good Shepherd By the Lake

Virtual services 9 a.m. Sundays

Goodshepherdbythelake.org

West Koshkonong Lutheran Church

Virtual services 6 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m Sunday

Drive through pastoral care and prayers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month

westkoshkonongchurch.weebly.com

If you’d like to be added to the church listing, please email ungcalendar@wcinet.com. This list was last updated on Friday, May 22.

- Mackenzie Krumme